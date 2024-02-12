PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 132.2% in January

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,412. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $26,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth $38,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.