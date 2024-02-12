PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 132.2% in January

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the January 15th total of 18,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,412. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.19.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
