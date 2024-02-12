Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 8.1% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. Approximately 2,289,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 19,613,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.