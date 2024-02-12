PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $91.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $1,266,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,113,545.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,748,491.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $963,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,965. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

