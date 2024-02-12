Perdoceo Education’s (PRDO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $18.07 on Friday. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,063,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 182.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

