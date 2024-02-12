Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Up 2,208.6% in January

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, an increase of 2,208.6% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Petros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PTPI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 551,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $9.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.67% and a negative net margin of 181.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 136,773 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

