Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $36.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.52.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.
In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
