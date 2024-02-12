Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 772.2% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 208.4% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 754,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 509,601 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 346,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 35,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,847. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

