Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £30,061.98 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Samir Ayub sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.55), for a total value of £30,061.98 ($37,685.82).

LON:POLR opened at GBX 439.50 ($5.51) on Monday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 385 ($4.83) and a one year high of GBX 559 ($7.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of £444.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 448.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 451.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 13,142.86%.

