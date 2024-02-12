Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.97% from the stock’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$111.00 target price on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$115.30.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$0.52 on Monday, hitting C$92.22. 25,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.39. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$87.68 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.42 by C($0.15). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.674505 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands



Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

