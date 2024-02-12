Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Primerica were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI opened at $242.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.42. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.68 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

