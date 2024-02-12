Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 305.6% in January

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Principal Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

About Principal Quality ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after acquiring an additional 54,772 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

