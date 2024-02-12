Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 305.6% in January

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 305.6% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Principal Quality ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94.
Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF
About Principal Quality ETF
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
Read More
