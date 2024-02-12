Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, an increase of 1,721.3% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Processa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO George K. Ng purchased 10,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Young purchased 21,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at $194,498.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George K. Ng purchased 10,000 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,895. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.57. 103,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,957. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

