Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 219,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.03 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $32,486.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,467 shares of company stock worth $482,754. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

