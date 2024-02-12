Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $100.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

