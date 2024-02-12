Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.57.

Qualys stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.40.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

