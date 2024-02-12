Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lifted by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,667,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,810 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.3% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 1.48% of Quest Diagnostics worth $203,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,414,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,093,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DGX opened at $126.61 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

