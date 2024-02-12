QuinStreet’s (QNST) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Trading Up 4.6 %

QNST opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.05. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan sold 50,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,010 shares of company stock valued at $996,822 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 109,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 44.7% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 162,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 50,229 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 156.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,129,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 689,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 84.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.