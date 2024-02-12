Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Up 9.6%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.