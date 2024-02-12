Raymond James Trims Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Target Price to C$35.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.13.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSPD

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$18.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total transaction of C$31,676.61. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total transaction of C$26,896.28. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.61, for a total value of C$31,676.61. Insiders sold 24,790 shares of company stock worth $554,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.