RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) is Discerene Group LP’s 10th Largest Position

Discerene Group LP reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,126,030 shares during the period. RB Global makes up 3.4% of Discerene Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.24% of RB Global worth $27,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Wealth Alliance raised its position in RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of RB Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RBA shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RBA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.37. 238,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.51. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock worth $15,139,394 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.