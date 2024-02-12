RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

RB Global Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE RBA opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.51. RB Global has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.83.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in RB Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

