RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

RCMT stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,601,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,059,367.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,601,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,059,367.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,621 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,998 over the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

