ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $286.83 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 254.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $12.41 million and $286.83 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 89% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00144871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

