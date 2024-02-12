Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 756 ($9.48) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 643 ($8.06) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 603.67 ($7.57).

RDW opened at GBX 677.50 ($8.49) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 597.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 531.27. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.59, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 423.63 ($5.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 700 ($8.78).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Redrow’s payout ratio is 3,906.25%.

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.66), for a total value of £10,089 ($12,647.61). 20.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

