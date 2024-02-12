Regal Asian Investments Limited (RG8) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Regal Asian Investments Limited (ASX:RG8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Regal Asian Investments Stock Performance

About Regal Asian Investments

(Get Free Report)

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.