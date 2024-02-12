Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $57,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Republic Services by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Republic Services stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.14. 206,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.27 and a fifty-two week high of $175.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.52.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

