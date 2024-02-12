Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 12th (AIZ, BIG, CPA, DUK, EG, FMC, HSY, NWL, OC, POWI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, February 12th:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $182.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $375.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $452.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $183.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $191.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $170.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an under perform rating. Northland Securities currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Macquarie currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

