Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR):
- 2/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.
- 2/7/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/7/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/7/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/20/2023 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.
Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:SPR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.67. 645,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,365. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.77.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
