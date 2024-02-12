Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR):

2/8/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

2/7/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Spirit AeroSystems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Spirit AeroSystems was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.67. 645,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,365. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.