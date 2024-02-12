Resideo Technologies (REZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:REZI opened at $17.58 on Monday. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 37.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

