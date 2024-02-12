Reviewing Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) & ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL)

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) and ESGL (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veolia Environnement and ESGL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veolia Environnement 0 1 1 0 2.50 ESGL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veolia Environnement has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESGL has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of ESGL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veolia Environnement and ESGL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A ESGL N/A -79.97% -1.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veolia Environnement and ESGL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veolia Environnement $45.19 billion 0.51 $754.17 million N/A N/A ESGL N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than ESGL.

Summary

Veolia Environnement beats ESGL on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; optimization of industrial utilities, such as steam generation, cooling, electricity, compressed air; and energy use related to processes and industrial buildings, as well as produces electricity from biomass. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement SA in 2003. Veolia Environnement SA was founded in 1853 and is based in Aubervilliers, France.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

