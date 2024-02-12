Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on February 29th

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years. Reynolds Consumer Products has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 396,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 295,584 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 94.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REYN

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.