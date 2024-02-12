Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Acquires 103,832 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,711 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,516.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after purchasing an additional 923,481 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,874. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 94.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on RPRX. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last quarter. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

