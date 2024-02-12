Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 734.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.9% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.77% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $49,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,548 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

KRTX stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.87. The company had a trading volume of 224,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.21. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $319.42.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total transaction of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Karuna Therapeutics

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.