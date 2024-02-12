Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys 74,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned about 0.09% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $22,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.35. 238,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,236. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $227.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.49.
In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
