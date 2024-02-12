Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $159,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 815,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,693,000 after buying an additional 4,545,129 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares in the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. 3,844,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,492. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

