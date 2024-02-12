Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Has $19.68 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 112.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.16. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.