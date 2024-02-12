Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Lowers Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,035. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

In other Evolent Health news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

