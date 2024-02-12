Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 248,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603,000. Charles River Laboratories International accounts for about 3.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.48% of Charles River Laboratories International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after buying an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after buying an additional 364,786 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CRL traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.18. The stock had a trading volume of 256,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $257.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.02. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.