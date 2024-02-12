Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Trims Stock Holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after buying an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 172.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 972,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 615,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $10,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.33. 457,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,102. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). As a group, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $147,032.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $50,051.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,820,472.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,375 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Immunovant

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

