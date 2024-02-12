Rinkey Investments Sells 2,232 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rinkey Investments trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.63. 299,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,857. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

