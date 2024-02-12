Rinkey Investments Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rinkey Investments reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.66. 1,795,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,723. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $462.74. The company has a market cap of $370.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $438.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

