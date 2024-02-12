Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,593 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 62,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after buying an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.97. 753,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.41. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.