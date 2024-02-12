Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,688,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 8,828,584 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOOD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,250,736 shares of company stock worth $14,489,505. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

