Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RBLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.68. Roblox has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 652.99%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,914,445.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $164,966.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

