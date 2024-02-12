Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $307.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE ROK opened at $283.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.65. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,850. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,145,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000,000 after buying an additional 162,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,778,000 after buying an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

