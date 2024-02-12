Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Director Edward Rogers Purchases 400 Shares

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) Director Edward Rogers bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$63.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,569.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,569.96.

Edward Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Edward Rogers bought 400 shares of Rogers Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.01 per share, with a total value of C$24,405.96.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

