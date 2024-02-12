Roku’s (ROKU) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ROKU. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a market perform rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $95.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a 12 month low of $51.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $296,736.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,572,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,078,321.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,970 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

