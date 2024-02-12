Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $544.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.75. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous None dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,688 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 179.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,295 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

