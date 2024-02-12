Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $50.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.81.

AFRM opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 3.72. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

