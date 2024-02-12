Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$11.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.29. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.78 and a twelve month high of C$15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

